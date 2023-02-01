Nov. 2, 1950—Jan. 28, 2023

STOUGHTON—Mary Jean Schneeberger, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare with her husband Hans by her side.

She was born in Stoughton on November 2, 1950, the daughter of Arnold and Mary (Lacy) Thompson. Mary and Hans Schneeberger have been together since 1971, they were married on November 13, 1976. Mary Jean graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1974, in elementary education, and then taught at Montessori school in Madison. She then worked as an interior designer at JC Penney for 28 years. After retirement she worked with Hans on the Walleye Tour Circuit for eight years. Mary Jean was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in 2010, and battled for 12.5 years.

She is survived by her husband, Hans “Junior;” sisters: Nancy Miller of Minneapolis and Judy Thompson of Madison; brother, Richard Thompson of McFarland; nephews: Jeffrey Miller of Minneapolis and Chris (Casey) Miller and their daughters, Tatum and Collins Miller, all of Door County; and many friends and family. Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. Burial will follow in Town of Dunn Burying Grounds. Friends are invited to a luncheon reception following the burial at the Stoughton American Legion Post 59. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

A special thank you to Dr. Roy Kim and Dr. Alissa Weber, and to the staff of Agrace.

Please share your memories of Mary Jean by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

