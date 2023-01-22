Feb. 4, 1933 – Jan. 11, 2023

MADISON — Mary Jane (Seegers) Nicholson entered her heavenly home on January 11, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving husband, Bob Nicholson, and her family.

She was born February 4, 1933, in Oak Park, Ill.; baptized, confirmed and married at Grace Lutheran Church in River Forest, Ill. Bob and Mary Jane met at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. They were married in 1954, and she graduated in 1955.

She joined choirs, led bible studies and helped create vibrant communities at Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau and Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Her friends and family knew her as an extraordinary hostess creating a spirit of welcome around dinner tables, Badger tailgates or picnics on a pontoon boat on Two Sister’s Lake.

The quilts she made are treasured by her four children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She shared her creations with those she loved. When she wasn’t at church, sewing or entertaining she could be found competing.

She knew how to be a team player to win in bridge, golf and curling. In 1996, she was part of the Wausau Women’s curling team who won USWCA Senior Women’s National Bonspiel and in 1998 secured the Badger Senior Women title. Her competitive playful spirit will always be remembered.

She did not shy away from leadership roles as she served on the boards of Bethesda Lutheran Home, Homme Lutheran Home and Wisconsin Occupational Therapy Association. As an Occupational Therapist, she was department head at Marathon County Health Care Center. In 1992, she retired but always found ways to help those around her.

She continues to be an outstanding role model for her children and their spouses: Margie Czechowicz (Tom), Larry Nicholson (Jackie), Kathy Pielage (Phil), David Nicholson (Sandy); as well as her three nieces and three nephews. She is being reunited with her mom, Margaret (Dillion) Seegers; her dad, Arthur Seegers; and her sister, Jean Marie (Seegers) Albers.

Our family would like to extend our deep gratitude to Senior Helpers Tanya, Sheryl, Jennifer and Michelle for their care and support of mom, and to Dr. Margaret Punt who helped Mom these last few years.

Celebration of Life will be on February 4, 2023, which would have been her 90th birthday, at Bethel Lutheran Church (312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison). Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church are received with gratitude.