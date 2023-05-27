Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mary l. Radke

Oct. 3, 1927 - May 25, 2023

BARABOO - Mary l. Radke, 95, of West Baraboo, died Wednesday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. Mary was born on October 3, 1927 to Martin and Lucille (King) Huebl.

On September 8, 1946 Mary was united in marriage to Gilbert Radke. The couple lived in Baraboo. Mary worked at Olin Corporation and Industrial Coils for over 25 years.

Mary was also a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook and bake. She was well known by many to joke and make people laugh whenever she met them. She loved to dance, listen to old time music, and spend time with her family.

Mary is survived by her children: Ronald Radke, Baraboo, WI, Kenneth Radke, Baraboo, WI and Charlotte (Thomas) Snyder, Baraboo, WI. Mary is further survived by her grandchildren: Lian Radke, Jason (Kristy) Snyder, Janelle (Russell) Balliet; and great-grandchild, Jolie Balliet; as well as sister-in-law, Virginia Kaney; and many nephews, nieces, friends; and special close family friend Luci Klaetsch.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; infant daughter, Judy Ann; parents, Martin and Lucille Huebl; sisters: Jean Cook, Delores Zimmerman, and Rose Redig; brothers: John Huebl, and David Huebl; aunts: Frances Johnson and Delores Wojeiechawski; uncle, Bernie King; and many more sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Dan Odden officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, as well as 10:00 a.m. until time of service at church on Friday. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI.