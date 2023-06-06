Mary Hartman

Sept. 1, 1946 - June 3, 2023

On Saturday, June 3, 2023 Mary Hartman (nee Sullivan), loving mother, wife, grandmother, nana, sister, and aunt, passed away at age 76.

Mary was born September 1, 1946 in Mauston. She was a Navy Veteran.

On April 12, 1969 Mary Sullivan married Claire Hartman and they raised one daughter, Carla. Mary loved spending time with family, reading, and thrift shopping. She worked hard all her life raising her siblings and her family as well as a career in retail at Rechecks, SuperAmerica, and Road Ranger.

Mary was known for her smile, fiesty attitude and protectiveness of family and friends. She will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Carla (Chuck) Clover of Waupun; her granddaughter, Alicia; great-grandchildren: Bentley, Kyler, Arya, and Regan; and her many siblings and spouses, nieces, and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Claire; her parents; stepfather; in-law; and brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

