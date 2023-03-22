July 4, 1952—March 20, 2023
FITCHBURG—Mary Gerard (Sullivan) Kolberg, age 70, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare.
A celebration of life will be held at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
