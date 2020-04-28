Mary Fay Siers, 87, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Fay Siers passed away April 20, 2020, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Fay was born June 8, 1932, the daughter of George and Mary (Denton) in Dewald of Staples, Minn. Fay spent her early years on the family farm and learned to fish and swim in the beautiful waters of the Crow Wing River, right outside her door.
Fay attended school in Staples and graduated from Staples High School in 1950. After school, she worked at the Red Owl, and she met a handsome man named Harry Siers at a dance. Harry enlisted in the Army and served in Korea, and Fay and Harry married upon his return to the States. They moved to the Iron Range of Minnesota, where Harry worked in the mines and Fay made a home and raised their two children, Kevin and Georgia, as well as cared for several foster children at their home on a small lake outside Biwabik.
Fay was a feisty force to be reckoned with, and worked hard all her life, mixing a great drink at the Moose Club and opening an exercise studio. She also worked as a CNA at the hospital in Aurora. But she always found time for the other things she loved, including reading a good mystery or romance novel, listening to her favorite classic country singers, or playing rollicking games of cards with friends or family. Fay could make anyplace she lived into a home, with personal touches and a warm feeling. She loved nothing more than having all her family gathered around her, especially at the holidays.
After retirement, Fay and Harry lived in several spots in Minnesota, including Brainerd, Verndale, and Wadena. In 2017, Fay moved to the Wisconsin Dells to be closer to Georgia. In her last years, she was well cared for by the kind staff at Our House Memory Care Center and Heartland Hospice Services.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harry. She is survived by her sister, Kay Leinen of Woodbury, Minn., son, Kevin (Jean) of Charlotte, N.C.; and daughter, Georgia (Michael) Press of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. She is also survived by the three grandchildren she absolutely adored, Jeff (Diana) Press of Portland, Ore.; Hazel (Samantha) Press of Madison, Wis.
A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Wisconsin (2801 Crossroads Drive, #2000, Madison, Wis. 53718).
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.