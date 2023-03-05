March 9, 1935 – Feb. 23, 2023

MONONA—Marilyn Elizabeth Ullman, of Monona, Wis., passed away peacefully at age 87 on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Badger Prairie Nursing Home in Verona, Wis. She was born on March 9, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Frank Rupp and Mary (Brugger) Rupp and was a lifelong resident of Madison.

Marilyn grew up in New Berlin and graduated from West Milwaukee High School. In her younger years, Marilyn was very athletic – she really enjoyed playing fast pitch softball. She met her husband, Donald Ullman, at a dance and they got married on July 25, 1957, in Milwaukee. Together they set up their home in Madison, where Don had a career in law enforcement working for the University Police Department.

Prior to retirement, Marilyn worked as an auto CAD tech designer for Nicolet Instruments. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with family throughout the United States and Europe. She also enjoyed bowling (and going to State bowling tournaments), music, photography, and outdoor adventures, especially those involving boating on the Madison lakes where she fished and water skied.

Marilyn was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where she volunteered for various activities. She was a person who truly enjoyed life, appreciating the simple things and the beauty in nature. She loved being helpful to others, she had an adventurous spirit, and she was always willing to learn or to try something new.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Steven (Denise) Ullman; daughters, Jean (Jeff) Hamilton and Laura (Nick) Bonura; grandchildren, Anthony Bonura, Kevin (Rebecca) Ullman and Nicole (Brandon) Schumacher; great-grandchildren, Logan and Hudson Ullman; and sisters, Lu Ziemer and Sue (John) Folsom. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Ullman; brothers-in-law, Dale Ziemer and Tom Hajney; sister-in-law, Lona Hajney; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Friday March 10, 2023, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

Special thanks from the entire family of Marilyn to Badger Prairie Health Care Center for their outstanding care and continued support during her long-term stay. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

