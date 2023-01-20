Aug. 21, 1942 – Jan. 11, 2023

FITCHBURG — Mary Anne Murray, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after a long battle with dementia.

She was born on August 21, 1942, to John and Ruth Waddell. Mary worked as a nurse early in her life, she took some time away from work to raise her children and care for her disabled daughter. She returned to the workforce later in life; taking care of friends and family when they were ill or at end of life.

Mary and Bill traveled to some wonderful places; meeting wonderful people who became dear friends. Mary Anne had a great group of friends she met through the Special Olympics and church.

Mary Anne is survived by her children: Lynn (John) Kryger, Mary Beth Murray, Bill (Shelly) Murray, and Steve Murray; grandchildren: Tyler, McKenna and Alaina Murray; brothers: Jim, John, and Tom (Kathy) Waddell. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings: Steve and Sue Waddell.

There will be a visitation for Mary Anne on Monday, January 23, 2023, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, from 4 p.m. until the time of her funeral service at 5 p.m.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

