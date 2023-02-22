June 24, 1935—Feb. 16, 2023

MADISON—Mary Ann (Wetor) Hammes, age 87, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Oakwood Village West.

She was born on June 24, 1935, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee, the eldest daughter of Alois and Marie (Lesch) Wetor. She grew up in Dacada and attended St. Nicholas Parochial Grade School. In 1953, she graduated from Random Lake High School. Mary Ann went on to study nursing at St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac, WI, where she graduated as a registered nurse in 1956. She then was hired by St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, where she worked for forty years in various supervisory positions. Mary Ann belonged to the Wisconsin Nurses Association.

On July 6, 1957, she married Roger Hammes at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Dacada. After their marriage, they lived in Random Lake, until 1969, when they moved to Sheboygan. In 2007, they moved to the Oakwood Village West Retirement Community in Madison. Mary Ann belonged to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison and was a member of the Catholic Knights Society.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughters: Barbara (George) Bottiger and Linda (Chad) Niemeyer; one grandson, Kenny Niemeyer; two sisters: Madelon Wetorand Ruth (George) Alt; one sister-in-law, Mary Kay (Chip) Droege ; two brothers-in-law: Richard (Barb) Hammes and Roman Hammes; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family members preceding her in death were her husband, Roger; her parents, her sister, Macy Linder, and her parents-in-law, Elmer and Catherine (Walsh) Hammes.

A service will be held at a later date.

