Marvin Louis Bennett

Aug. 15, 1944 - June 10, 2023

FINELY TOWNSHIP - Marvin Louis Bennett, 78, Finely Township, formerly of Arkdale, passed away on June 10, 2023. Born at home in Lyndon Station to Frieda (Birkholz) and Bernerd "Dean" Bennett on August 15, 1944.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, WI. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Church.

Marv graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1962. From there he later went to National School of meat cutting in Toledo, OH.

He then worked at County Market in Lake Delton, where he met the love of his life, Barbara, at the diner next door. They later married and together had three children. Marv and Barb leased Daisy Meat Market in Cazenovia. Later, Marv managed the Meat Department for Zinke's Shop Rite in Friendship for 20 years, as well as Owned and operated Bennett's Wild Game Processing in Arkdale. He then worked for Scott Construction and later managed Adams County Castle Rock Park.

Marvin was very involved in the community. To include Supervisor then Chairman of Strongs Prairie Township. Director with Adams-Columbia Electric Co-Op, State sanctioned and tavern league horseshoe, Old-Timers Softball, A-F Booster Club, church council and youth advisor, he was also a former member and President of the Roche-A-Cri Lions Club.

Marvin was a foster parent, exchange student host, avid card player, among other things. He had a passion for his hobbies and his family. He loved God, horseshoes, hunting and fishing, woodworking, meat cutting, and sausage making.

In earlier years, he and Barb enjoyed dancing most weekends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and numerous other loved ones. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Barbara (Good); and his three children: son, Russell (Erin) Bennett, daughters: Rushell (Dennis) Moyer, and Raquel (Joe) Sterbenz. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

