July 17, 1941—Jan 6, 2023

MADISON—Marvin Emler passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, with his loving wife, Karen, by his side.

Marvin was born in Prairie du Chien, WI, on July 17, 1941, to Orris and Agnes (Puckett) Emler. He grew up in Woodman, WI, and later moved to Boscobel, WI, and graduated from Boscobel High School. Marvin served in the army for two years. Marvin and Karen married on September 3, 1966,

and raised their children, Deanna and Nathan in Madison.

Marvin worked 34 years as a postal carrier at Hilldale Madison, creating many friendships with co-workers and those he delivered to. After retirement from the US Post Office in 2001, Marvin worked for Car Quest for another six years.

Marvin was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. We could count on finding him cheering on his grandsons at their many sporting events. Marvin loved Harleys, cars, Mexican food, and the occasional trip to Ho-Chunk. Everyone appreciated Marvin’s dry and quick sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Karen. His children: Deanna (Damon) Miner and Nathan (Lisa) Emler.

Siblings, Donnie (Diane) Emler, Bill (Mary) Emler and Deb Duve; in-laws: David Molldrem, Marcia Merrilll and Carol Bullard; grandchildren: EmmaRose, Ezekiel, Amelia, and Alexandra Miner, Ben and Colin Emler; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Carlin; brothers-in-law: DuWayne Carlin, Michael Duve and Conrad Molldrem.

The family would like to thank Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice Care for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. at Cress Funeral Home 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Burial will be immediately following the service.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

