Marvin Duane Timm

March 23, 1934 - Aug. 4, 2023

PORTAGE – Marvin Duane Timm, age 89, of Saddle Ridge, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Marvin was born on March 23, 1934, in the Town of Ironton, Sauk County, WI, the son of Albert and Ottelia (Krueger) Timm.

He had worked as a forklift operator for General Motors for 37 years. Marvin married Gladys Anderson on April 10, 1954, in Stoughton. He enjoyed hunting, loved golfing and the Packers. Marvin was a member of Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys; his son, Gary (Cyndi) Timm; two step-grandchildren: Cayce and Jason; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Lorraine Gibbons and his brothers: Kenneth Timm, Rodney Timm, and Rollo Timm.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 585 E. Slifer Street, Portage, with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.