FITCHBURG—Jack Dennis Martz, age 76, of Fitchburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT THE ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Ct., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.

