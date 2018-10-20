FITCHBURG—Jack D. Martz, age 76, passed away Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Dec. 18, 1941, in Milwaukee, the son of George Sr. and Gertrude (Rechlin) Martz.
He married the love of his life, Marilyn (Brumm), on Aug. 5, 1967. They were blessed with two daughters and a son, as well as seven grandchildren. Jack was a man of service in all areas of his life. After graduating from Washington High School, he served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cascade (AD-16) as a machinery repairman during the Vietnam Era. Jack then served a four-year machinist apprenticeship at the Falk Corporation and pursued additional studies at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Jack’s real-world education led to his working for the State of Wisconsin (DILHR) in the apprenticeship office in Sheboygan. In 1977, he was promoted to the deputy administrator and the family moved to Fitchburg. In 1991, he proudly served as the director of the Bureau of Insurance Programs for the Workers Compensation Division.
Jack’s service to the community began on the St. James School Board and continued in countless other volunteer positions with several organizations. After his retirement from over 30 years with the State, he ventured into the world of politics. He was elected to the Fitchburg City Council where he served proudly for six years. With family and community support, Jack was elected to the Dane County Board for five consecutive terms. He always tried to do right for the people he represented and held his positions with pride and honor.
Jack was happiest spending time with his wife, family, and many friends. He would entertain us all with countless stories from his past with only “minor” embellishments. He worked hard to make sure we got together on a regular basis because he understood our most wonderful memories were best made together. While he may no longer be physically with us, his spirit will always be at the center of our gatherings.
Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn; daughters, Sandy (Troy) Moody and Susie (Mark) Brandenburg; son, Brian (Amy) Martz; his seven grandkids, Nina, Nathan and Nick Brandenburg, Austin and Amelia Moody, and Cody and Casey Martz; his nieces, Ellen (Richard) Naumann and Jean Sonnenberg; and many more loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Violet (Elly) Sonnenberg; brother, George (Dolores) Martz; nephews, Bruce (Joan) Sonnenberg and Gary Sonnenberg; two infant brothers; and an infant sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT THE ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road., Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare, St. James Catholic School in Madison, and The UW Carbone Cancer Center.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Wood; Dr. Michael Frontiera; Agrace HospiceCare Orange Team; his nurse, Ali Jenkins, and social worker, Barb Goble for their compassion and care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002