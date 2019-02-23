MONROE - Walter Frederick Marty, age 93, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Aster Assisted Living, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 25, 1925, in Monroe, the son of Rose Marty. When he was age six they moved to Livingston where he attended school and graduated from high school. He entered the U.S. Army Air Force on June 19, 1943, and went through pilot training and graduated as a flight officer on Nov. 20, 1944. He was overseas for 13 months in the south Pacific, serving as a B-25 bomber pilot.
He married Margaret Louise Dunn at Greenville Air Force Base, S.C., on May 19, 1945. They had two daughters, Jacqueline (Wayne) Dieter and Jeanette (Eugene) Hasse. He then married Margaret Anna Huntley in Monroe on June 18, 1966, and they had one daughter, Nicki Homan. He later married Mabel Carol Derendinger on June 22, 1991.
Walt was employed for 28 years as the appliance service man at Phillips and Smith, and in 1983, started his own business, Marty Appliance Service. He was a member of Cecil Jones VFW Post 2312 and was post commander from 1976 to 1978. He also belonged to Zilmer Riley American Legion Post 84, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 754, and Cootie Pup Tent 14 where he was seam squirrel and later district commander. Walt was also a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Monroe. He was an avid fisherman and he loved to watch WWE wrestling.
Walt is survived by his children; grandchildren, Toni (Douglas) Rucker, Aric (Crystal) Dieter, Kelle (Bill) Calvert, Phillip (Brent Landrum) Dieter, Ryan Dieter, Todd (Kris) Hasse, Traci (Craig) Westfall, Travis (Brittany Buchanan) Hasse; and 12 great-grandchildren; stepsister, Jeri (Bob) Caucett; and his loving cat, Toodles. He was preceded in death by his mother; wife; and half-brothers, Carl and Wendell Wagner.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at SHRINER-HAGER-GOHLKE FUNERAL HOME, with the Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.