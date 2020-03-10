Marty, Leon Allen "Skip"

DODGEVILLE - Leon Allen “Skip” Marty, age 79, of Dodgeville, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Skip was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Dodgeville to Alta (Peterson) Marty and Albert Marty.

Skip is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra; his children, Brenda Marty Hall; Scott (Tammie) Marty; Bryan (Tari) Marty and Steven (Denise) Hawley; 15 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by four siblings, Joyce Aschliman; Sharon Jabs; Lois Simpson and Larry Marty.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville, with burial in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday beginning at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church or the Dodgeville Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

