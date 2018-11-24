NEW GLARUS—Barbara C. Marty, age 74, of New Glarus passed away on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the New Glarus Home. She was born on Oct. 24, 1944, in Monroe to her parents, Herman J. and Emma (Schneider) Marty. Barbara graduated from New Glarus High School in 1962, and continued her education at UW-Madison, graduating in 1968. As a student at UW, she was a founding member of a UW film society organizing showings of films in B10 Commerce.
Barbara had a varied career, first working at Hilldale Bank, then secretary for a Monroe law firm, served as the Green County Register of Probate, then legislative assistant for the Wis. State Assembly at the Capitol, legal secretary for a Wis. Court of Appeals Judge, and finally retiring from the Wis. Department of Health Services.
She was a longtime Girl Scout leader, and enjoyed sharing her creative talents with generations of young women. Barb loved music. She could play saxophone, piano, organ, and accordion. She was a longtime member of the Monroe City Band, and instilled in her nieces and nephews a love of big band music and the classic crooners. Barb was proud of her Swiss Heritage, which showed through her involvement as an actor and director of the Heidi Play, guide at the Chalet of the Golden Fleece, and her genealogy research. She was baptized and confirmed at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus, and was a member of the church choir and women’s guild. Barb was devoted to her nieces and nephews.
Barbara is survived by her sisters-in-law, Arlene Marty and Joene Marty; nephews and nieces, Eric (Tiffany) Marty, Rodney (Tammy) Marty, Jr., Inga Marty, Amber (Tom Snyder) Marty, Rachel (Brandon Johnson) Marty; great-nephews and great-nieces, Grant, Jordan, Abigail, Thomas, and Madeline. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Rodney Marty Sr. and John Marty.
Private family services will be held.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.