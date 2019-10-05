CHETEK / MONONA - Anne Marie “Zella” Marty, age 93, of Chetek, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Atrium Post Acute Care of Chetek. She was born on June 7, 1926, the daughter of Roy and Ann (Constantineau) Miller.
Anne is survived by three sons, Randy (Lynn) Marty, Doug Marty and Howard Marty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Marty; parents; two sons, Raymond Marty and Dave Marty; and brother, Aimie Miller.
A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding.
