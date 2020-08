Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MADISON — My father, Philip Martorana, 91, passed on June 29, 2020. His funeral was in Tucson, Ariz. Born in Sicily on Dec. 24, 1928. He lived in Madison for 48 years. He was a gentle soul, kind, helpful, loving and honest to the core.