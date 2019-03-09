MADISON - Roger J. Martinson, age 83, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Vermont Township, Wis. on June 10, 1935, the son of Julian and Selma (Hegland) Martinson.
His earlier years were spent camping on weekends from campsite to campsite. He soon purchased some land in Adams, known to all as MLC. Here he spent extended stays and socialized with all those who stopped by. Roger always looked forward to their monthly card club group. The three great-granddaughters always made him smile.
Roger is survived by his wife, Joan; his son, Dale (Jody); granddaughters, Mandy (Chris) Lothe and Lindsey (Curt) Walker; great-granddaughters, Addison, Alivia and Lyla; siblings, Shelby (Arlyn) McKenzie, Julian Martinson, Christine Martinson and John (Peggy) Martinson; brother-in-law, Marlin Wedan; and sister-in-law, Alice (Robert) Hebel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Selma; sisters, Joyce (Don) Walford and Viola Martinson; and sister-in-law, Lois Wedan.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the St. Mary's Hospital ICU for their excellent care.