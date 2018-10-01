Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Vincenza Martinelli, age 95, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Arrangements are pending.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

(608) 274-1000

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

the life of: Martinelli, Vincenza
