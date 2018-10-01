MADISON—Vincenza Martinelli, age 95, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Arrangements are pending.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
(608) 274-1000
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
SAVE NOW
Try 1 month for 99¢
✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition
✓ Unlimited access to the madison.com website and apps
✓ No more surveys blocking articles
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
MADISON—Vincenza Martinelli, age 95, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Arrangements are pending.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
(608) 274-1000
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
(608) 274-1000
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Tommy Bartlett, the relentless water ski show promoter whose name became synonymous with Wisconsin Dells, died early Sunday in Madison at age 84.