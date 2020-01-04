Martinelli, Daniel J.

COLUMBUS - Daniel J. Martinelli, age 56, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, the day after he joyfully spent Christmas at home with his children. Dan, the youngest of seven, was born on April 24, 1963, to Frank and Gladys (Schey) Martinelli. He was a graduate of Edgewood High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
Dan worked at Dairyland Seed as a corn geneticist for over 30 years and was recognized for his many patents that continue to help farmers today across the Northern Corn Belt. He is remembered by past colleagues as a, “great corn breeder and inspiration to many.” While not at work, Dan enjoyed playing in his summer softball league and watching sports, particularly his son, Victor’s UW-Eau Claire football games. Never to miss a game, rain or shine, his enthusiastic shouting could be heard by all from the stands. He was truly his son's biggest fan. Dan was also an avid music lover; he still holds the title as the only man his children know to shamelessly knock out even the high notes while singing along to Natasha Bedingfield. His personality was truly one of a kind, unique to say the least. He had a natural love for plants and anything that would draw him outdoors, especially if it involved sleeping in a tent. He enjoyed collecting knick-knacks, meaning anything he could score at an auction for under five dollars. Dan recently returned home from a three-week trip with his girlfriend, Carrie, where they visited his relatives as well as his grandparents' hometown - Isolaccia, Italy.
Dan’s greatest joy in life was his family. He will be missed terribly by his children, Dominic (Mary), Abby and Victor. He is further survived by his girlfriend, Carrie Davies; brothers, David (Tony Lueck) Martinelli and Phil (Sandy) Martinelli; sisters, Linda (Harry) Brokish, Gail (Scott Spoolman) Martinelli and Julie Martinelli; sister-in-law, Lesley Martinelli; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Gladys; and his brother, Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2131 Rowley Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
