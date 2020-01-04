Martinelli, Daniel J.

Dan worked at Dairyland Seed as a corn geneticist for over 30 years and was recognized for his many patents that continue to help farmers today across the Northern Corn Belt. He is remembered by past colleagues as a, “great corn breeder and inspiration to many.” While not at work, Dan enjoyed playing in his summer softball league and watching sports, particularly his son, Victor’s UW-Eau Claire football games. Never to miss a game, rain or shine, his enthusiastic shouting could be heard by all from the stands. He was truly his son's biggest fan. Dan was also an avid music lover; he still holds the title as the only man his children know to shamelessly knock out even the high notes while singing along to Natasha Bedingfield. His personality was truly one of a kind, unique to say the least. He had a natural love for plants and anything that would draw him outdoors, especially if it involved sleeping in a tent. He enjoyed collecting knick-knacks, meaning anything he could score at an auction for under five dollars. Dan recently returned home from a three-week trip with his girlfriend, Carrie, where they visited his relatives as well as his grandparents' hometown - Isolaccia, Italy.