Aug. 29, 1961 – Jan. 14, 2023

MOUNT HOREB—Our family lost a loving husband, father, uncle, brother, cousin and friend. Martin William “Marty” Frame, age 61, of Mount Horeb, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was born to parents, David and Jeanette (Glessner) Frame, on Aug. 29, 1961, in Dodgeville, Wis.

Marty graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 1980. He had a love of cars and enjoyed working with his hands, which led him to a 30-year career as a Master Auto Technician at area auto dealerships. There was nothing on or off wheels Marty couldn’t fix.

Marty married the love of his life and best friend, Christine Joy Baertschy, on June 1, 1985, at Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mount Horeb. Their love for one another was undeniable and after 12 years of marriage, their only child, Ciara Noel, was born and was the pride and joy of his life.

Marty was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing and traveling. From hiking the Arctic Circle in Alaska, scuba diving in the Caribbean with sharks and skiing seven European countries in seven days, he always enjoyed a good adventure.

Left to honor his memory is his wife of 37 years, Christine; daughter, Ciara; siblings, Dwight (Kat) Frame and Heidi (Mike) Eichorst; in-laws, Paul (Connie) Baertschy, Mark Baertschy, James (Jenifer) Baertschy and Jill Baertschy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; and brothers-in-law, Karl Baertschy and David Baertschy.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

His family would like to thank the staffs of Badger Prairie Health Care Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their exceptional care, patience and kindness to him and his family.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077