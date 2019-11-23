Martin, Waldo L. "Buck"

MADISON - Waldo L. “Buck” Martin (Wacožumaani), age 73, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Agrace in Fitchburg surrounded by his family. Buck was born on Aug. 25, 1946, in Tigerton to the late Edwin and Margaret (Welch) Martin. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. On Aug. 19, 1978, Buck was united in marriage to Karen Thayer on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation.
Throughout his career, Buck worked to support and lift up Native American communities, across Wisconsin, and the United States. He started in education, serving as the Home-School Coordinator in the Wisconsin Dells School District, and as an advisor to students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He continued his career by getting into politics and government relations at the state, federal and tribal levels. After serving as a policy analyst in the Department of Transportation, he served as a policy advisor for Governor Tommy Thompson. During this time, he worked hard to advocate for treaty rights and tribal sovereignty during the Walleye Wars. He later was chosen to lead The White House Conference on Indian Education, a nationwide event, by President George HW Bush. Later, he served as the Senior Advisor to the Director of the Indian Health Service, in the US Department of Health and Human Services. He then used his experience to lobby on behalf of his tribe, the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans. He was known for his great sense of humor and loved going to Pow Wows, and playing cards. He never hesitated to share his knowledge with those who asked, and was always ready to share his love of singing Pow Wow songs at the drum with a new generations of singers. Most of all, Buck enjoyed spending time with his entire family, especially his grandchildren.
Buck is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen; his children, Arvina Martin of Madison, Kiana (Greg) Beaudin of Baraboo, and Lina (Toff) Martin of Madison; his grandchildren, John, Arvina, Nicoletta, Isaac, and Simone; his siblings, Audrey Frank, Wayne (Janet) Martin, Peg Drephal, Vicki (Richard) Dalve, John Martin, Dubbie (Sioux) Martin, Richard Mann, Roberta (Francis) Decorah, Robert (Winona) Mann, and Randall Mann and their children. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Edwin and Margaret, and his brothers, John Beaudin and Ron Martin. A funeral service for Buck was held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at SWEDBERG FUNERAL HOME in Shawano, Wis., and was buried at the Stockbridge Indian Burial Grounds. A memorial celebration of Buck’s life will be held at a later date in Madison.