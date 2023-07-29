Martin W. "Marty" Haney

ARLINGTON/PACKWAUKEE – Martin W. "Marty" Haney, age 82, of Portage, formerly of Arlington/Packwaukee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Unity Point Health Meriter Hospital in Madison.

A Celebration of Life will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Arlington Community Center.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on the 11th floor of Unity Point Health Meriter in Madison, especially Dr. Shachar Peles.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.