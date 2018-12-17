GAYLORD, Minn.—Todd Martin, age 48, of Gaylord, passed away Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at his home in Gaylord.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at 11 a.m. at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Gaylord, with Military Honors by the Manthey-Asmus American Legion Post No. 433.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FELDNER/RITCHAY FUNERAL HOME in Nekoosa, Wis. Interment will be Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the NEKOOSA RIVERSIDE CEMETERY in Nekoosa, Wis., with Military Honors by the Schuman-Arendt VFW Post No. 5960 in Nekoosa. Memorials for medical expenses are preferred.
Todd Jarvis Martin was born on Nov. 5, 1970, in Madison, Wis. He was the son of Alfred and Lois (Lindroth) Martin. Todd was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 20, 1986, both at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Horeb, Wis. He received his education in Mount Horeb and was a graduate of the Mount Horeb High School Class of 1989. Todd furthered his education at the Madison Junior College of Business and received his associates degree in Business Management.
In May of 1990, Todd entered active military service in the United States Army and served his country during Desert Storm. He received the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Marksman Marksmanship Badge Rifle M-16. Todd was honorably discharged in June of 1993.
On July 17, 1999, Todd was united in marriage to Mary Bush at Sacred Heart Church in Nekoosa, Wis. After their marriage, the couple resided in Nekoosa, Wis. and Gaylord, Minn. This marriage was blessed with two daughters. Todd was employed as a cashier at the casino in Nekoosa, Wis., a collection agent in Bloomington, Minn., and most recently, as a cook at Kraft Heinz in New Ulm, Minn. Todd and Mary shared 19 years of marriage.
Todd was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord and the Manthey-Asmus American Legion Post No. 433. Todd enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers. Todd cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his daughters.
Todd is survived by his wife, Mary Martin of Gaylord, Minn.; daughters, Carly Martin and Cassidy Martin of Gaylord, Minn.; parents, Alfred and Lois Martin of Arkdale, Wis.; brothers, Timothy (Deb) Martin and their children, Jade and Taylor, of Port Edwards, Wis., and Tom (Claire) Martin and their children, Aubree and Bailey, of Janesville, Wis.; godmother, Doris Tyler of Stoughton, Wis.; and other relatives and friends. Todd was preceded in death by his godfather, Carl Tyler; and his grandparents, Edward and Shirley Lindroth, and Joseph and Leona Martin.
Arrangements are with the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord, Minn. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com Please click on obituaries and guest book.