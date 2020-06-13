Martin, Richard "Pepper"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON—Richard “Pepper” Martin passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at his daughter’s home. He was born on February 12, 1926 in Johnson Creek to parents Ruscal and Betty (Bonson) Martin. After graduation from Madison West H.S. he served in the Army Air Corps during WW II. In 1949 he married Marilyn (Pride), the love of his life. After graduating from U.W. Madison with a degree in Economics he worked his entire career with the IRS.

Pepper had many hobbies and interests, but his true passion was fastpitch softball, from which his nickname was derived due to his speed/agility, and in reference to a famous old-time pro baseball player of the same name. In 1974 he was elected to the Madison fastpitch Hall of Fame.

Pepper was a good-natured soul, finding humor and appreciation in every situation. He cherished his family and lifelong friends. He was the best dad to Tom (Lissa) Martin and Linda (Bill) Alexander and grandpa to Austin and Aubree Alexander and step-grandson Logan (Kelly) Suhr. Pepper was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, and his wife Marilyn. Next to his high school picture it reads “Small of Stature, Large of Heart.” They got that right. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

