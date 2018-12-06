Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Richard Alvin Martin Jr., age 50, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 4, 2018, after a courageous battle with a congenital heart condition. He was born on July 9, 1968, in Oshkosh, to Richard (deceased) and Kay Lynn (Matthews) Martin.

He is survived by his mother, Kay Lynn; three sisters, Cheryl, Julie (Jim), and Tracy (Travis); five nephews; five nieces and one great niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Family and friends are invited to a reception following the service at Cress.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ford Ballantyne for his compassion and care for Richard; Dr. Pamela Ryan; and a special thanks to Honica Price for being such a great friend and help to Richard in his times of need. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave.,Madison

(608) 238-8406

Martin, Richard Alvin Jr.
