VERONA - Ralph K. Martin, age 86, joined Heaven's ranks on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Ralph was born on June 14, 1932, in Mauston on the family homestead, to Clarence and Mary Martin. After school he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1954, serving in Alaska. Ralph married the love of his life, Ruth E. Scott, on June 11, 1955.
He was employed at the UW Physical Plant for over 30 years. He was currently a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship in Madison.
Through their marriage they were blessed with four children, Rita (Jeff Hardel) of Verona, Randall (Carmen) of Greenfield, Ind., Ronald of Verona, and Richard (Cindy) of Verona; granddaughters, Kristi Newcomb of Houston, Texas, Kayla of Verona, Casondra Nishida of Carmel, Ind., Kimberly of Verona, and Katy of Verona; six great-grandchildren, including one due in December; sister, Vivian Chapman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 57 years, Ruth; and brother, Donald.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 201 S. Main St., Verona. Private burial will be at Verona Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to charities of the families' choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.