STOUGHTON—Marjorie L. Martin, age 93, passed away peacefully in her home that she loved and lived in her entire life, on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Marjorie was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Stoughton, to the late Anton and Galia (Halverson) Linn. Marjorie is a graduate of Stoughton High School, a member of Covenant Lutheran Church, and served on the Stoughton Hospital Board for many years. She was a legal secretary for over 50 years. Marjorie was a professional seamstress, and made the Uncle Sam costume worn for many years in every Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C. She was very proud that that costume is now enshrined in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. Marjorie loved to garden.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Bettie Jane Martin and Susan Lee Martin; her son, Carlos James (Diana Pfeffer) Martin III; her two grandchildren, Nicole Anne Martin and Carolynn Jamison Martin; and is further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and many brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 Van Buren St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Sara Rabe presiding. Burial will be at Wheeler Prairie Cemetery. A luncheon at the church will follow the burial. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Madison Area Down Syndrome Society, P.O. Box 44796, Madison, WI 53744. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
