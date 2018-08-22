Try 1 month for 99¢

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN—Juanita Norma Vogel Martin, age 100, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Prairie Maison care Center.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, in Prairie du Chien, with Rev. Joe Irvin officiating. Interment will follow in the Utica Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Utica Township. Friends may call at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family, www.garrityfuneralhome.com.

