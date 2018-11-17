MADISON—John A. Martin, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at The Jefferson in Madison. He was born on July 11, 1930, to Nicholas and Harriet (Westerfield) Martin in Madison. John met the love of his life, Ramona Knight Rowley, in Madison, and they were united in marriage on July 18, 1953.
John served as a first sergeant in the U.S. National Guard and was a life member of the 135th Medical Battalion. He worked as an optician for over 40 years, completing his career at Davis & Deuhr. In both his professional life and personal life, he took pride in helping others, from adjusting glasses to home repairs. John was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Madison. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and carpentry. He built a boat in his younger years, had a passion for collector cars (his favorite being the ‘56 Thunderbird), and enjoyed his beloved dogs. His greatest joy was spending time with his family; John loved being a great-grandpa, grandpa, father, husband and brother.
John is survived by his children, John (Saowanee Heding) Martin, Daniel (Julia) Martin, Michael (Kathy) Martin; grandchildren, Andrew (Mari) Martin, Cristina (Zach) Vargas, Nicole Martin, Paige Martin; great-granddaughter, Mira; two sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and Suey Wong, who he considered his fourth son. While living at The Jefferson, John enjoyed close friendships, much laughter, and happy memories. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ramona; and brother, George.
Private family services are being held. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
