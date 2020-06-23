Martin, Jeffrey Michael

Martin, Jeffrey Michael

MADISON — Jeffrey Michael Martin, age 73, passed away on June 21, 2020.

Jeff was a lifelong Madison resident and radio enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Charlotte Martin.

A graveside service will be held at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at noon.

Jeff was a long-term member of Temple Beth El. Contributions to Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison, WI 53711 would be greatly appreciated.

