Martin, Jeffery Michael

MADISON — Jeffery Michael Martin, age 73, passed away on June 21, 2020.
Jeff was a lifelong Madison resident and radio enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Charlotte Martin.
A graveside service will be held at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at noon.
Jeff was a long-term member of Temple Beth El. Contributions to Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison, WI 53711 would be greatly appreciated.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
608-238-3434
