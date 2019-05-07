HANCOCK - Janet M. Martin, age 82, of Hancock, passed away Monday morning, May 6, 2019, at the Waunakee Manor in Waunakee. She was born May 13, 1936, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Frank and Ruth (Reise) Bukoske. She married Cyril B. "Cy" Martin on Aug. 29, 1953, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2007.
Janet loved to spend time with her family playing games and watching classic movies. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening and fishing with her husband. Her greatest enjoyment was being around family and friends.
She is survived by her three sons, Steven L. (Cheryl) Martin, Waunakee, Daniel F. (Christine) Martin, Franklin, and Brian J. (Ellen) Martin, Westfield; four grandchildren, David J. Martin, Nancy Martin, Timothy Martin and Philip Martin; her great-grandchildren, Cailey, Deka and Aizlyn; her brother, Timothy Bukoske; sister, Frances Kiley; she is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Plainfield. Janet will be laid to rest next to her husband, in the Fish Lake Cemetery, Hancock. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Send your condolences or share a memory of Janet with her family and friends at www.plainfieldfuneralhome.com.