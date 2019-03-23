MADISON - Ivan Martin, who died Nov. 5, 2018, was a successful business owner who rose above poverty, neglect and alcoholism to become a Master Electrician. He worked at Madison Newspapers for many years before launching his own business. Urban Renewals specialized in rehabbing older houses, and Ivan was highly respected for integrity and expert work.
Following financial and personal losses, Ivan succumbed to depression and despair, and turned back to drink after decades of sobriety. He chose to fight the battle alone, never letting friends and family know he was struggling, and he died alone.
He was preceded in death by his two beloved dogs, Jo and Loki. He is survived by his sister, Anna (Martin) Goebel, and her family; his brother, Lee Martin, and his family; and his friends. He will be missed. Anyone wishing to be notified when a memorial service is scheduled, send contact information to simpleguy4444@yahoo.com.