Martin, Edwin "Eddie"

He was raised on farms in the Linden and Highland area and attended several country schools including Union Valley before graduating from the Linden High School. As a boy, he would always take his two dogs “Brownie” and “George” out squirrel hunting. In 1954, Eddie enlisted in the Air Force where as a Radar Tech, he was stationed on a radar site on an Island West of Japan Eddie was employed with “7Up Beverages” for 38 years in which time he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Higginbotham. They lived in the Madison area and raised two daughters. Eddie not only had a great love of the outdoors but he respected it as well. He had many accomplishments in fishing and hunting, starting with rifle hunting then bow hunting and later buying the first of two boats. Ed could be seen fishing on a nice day on Lakes Mendota or Waubesa … known for his hat, many called him “Cowboy”!