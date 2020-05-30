Martin, Edward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDINA, Minn. - Edward Martin, 77, (fondly known as "Ed from Wausau'' by WPR listeners), passed away May 25, 2020, after a battle with late-stage dementia. Survivors include his daughter, Katie, her husband Tom (Dalton), and his grandsons, Henry and Will.

Ed was born and raised in Madison, Wis., by his beloved mother, Josephine, his father, Edward Sr., and an extended family of Italian relatives. Ed shared fond memories of helping his Italian aunties with their cooking, his grandfather with his parmesan cheese wheel, and listening to his mother's mandolin. Growing up, Ed ("Eddie"), had an adventurous spirit, finding mischief with his dearest friend, Mondest Richards. Miraculously the two survived their childhood exploits (including an attempt to manufacture fireworks in the basement), and the Richards family became family to Ed and Katie. After college Ed moved between Madison and St. Paul, enjoying life to its fullest: skiing, fishing, traveling, and creating havoc, such as when he drove Rick's car into Cape Cod visiting on the East coast. Ed moved to Wausau, Wis., where he lived for 40 years, working at Wausau Hospital and making many good friends. A fierce liberal, Ed strongly voiced his opinions and would have been beside himself if he knew the current political state of our country. Ed loved food of all kinds, music, and fixing things (car motors, furnaces, and assorted appliances).

He will be greatly missed by his daughter, family, and friends, but his humor, spirit, and talents will continue in the lives of his grandsons. We are deeply grateful for the loving and amazing care by the staff at Heritage of Edina, where he lived for the past seven years, and support from the wonderful staff at St. Croix Hospice. All were Dad's family during this time of Covid-19, and we can't thank them enough for all they did for him. This summer we will have a celebration of Ed's life at his favorite spot, the Union Terrace. Sharing food, ice cream, beer, and good stories. Date and time TBD.

