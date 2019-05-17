MCFARLAND - Donald Francis "Don" Martin age 88, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born on Jan. 31, 1931, in Madison, the son of Wilbur and Lillian (Allen) Martin. Don graduated from Central High School in Madison. He married Carol (Becky) Sielehr on Jan. 14, 1951, and served in the U.S Army from 1951 to 1953.
We will always remember our father for his love of auto racing, and with traveling every year he could to see the Indy 500.
Donald is survived by his sister, Helen (Tom) Johnson of Green Valley, Ariz.; and his four children, Sherry (Ken) Craig of McFarland, Donald S Martin of Pardeeville, Donette Sainsbury of Middleton, and Penny (Barry) Hart of Cross Plains; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his grandson, Christopher.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a Later date.