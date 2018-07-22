DODGEVILLE—Curtis Paul Martin, age 88, of Dodgeville, died on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Azura Memory Care in Beloit, following a long illness. Paul was born on Jan. 23, 1930. On Oct. 6, 1951, he married Edla Harris and they farmed in the Waldwick-Dodgeville area until retiring to Lake Wisconsin in 1987. In 1995, they moved to Baraboo. Edla preceded him in death on Dec. 19, 2009. His greatest joy was time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Connie (Wilfried) Nagel of Stoughton; three grandchildren, Erich (Arpakorn) Nagel of Stoughton, Heidi (Tim) O’Brien of DeForest and Jennifer (Abel) Miranda of Lewisville, N.C.; eight great-grandchildren; as well as many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate, with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday after 10 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at houckfuneralhomes.com.
