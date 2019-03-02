Try 3 months for $3

MIDDLETON - Albert Alexander "Alex" Martin, age 54, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL HOME, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

