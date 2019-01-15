MADISON - Adam Jon "AJ" Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 12, 2019, he was 38 years old. He was born Aug. 21, 1980, in Madison, the son of Jon and Helen Martin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yahara House, Madison, a welcoming respite for Adam Jon. Yahara House, 802 E. Gorham St., Madison, WI 53703, (608) 280-4700. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.