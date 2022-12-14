SUN PRAIRIE—Martha (Marty) G. Bollig, age 84, passed peacefully with the comfort of her family on December 12, 2022.

Martha married the love of her life on May 6, 1961. She worked for the Sun Prairie School District as a teacher’s aide for 27 years. Martha, Doug and family grew pumpkins and sold them for 30 years. She enjoyed painting pumpkins and visiting with customers. Her passion for gardening showed with all her beautiful flowers. Martha enjoyed making homemade cards and each one was uniquely special. Christmas was her favorite holiday and went all out. Most of all she loved being with her family, camping and vacationing in Door County. No matter what the circumstance, she always had a smile for everyone.

Martha is survived by her children: Doreen Lins (Lake Mills), Danette (Pete) Petersen (Snowflake, AZ), Dan (Lori) Bollig (Sun Prairie), Mona (Barry) Sorenson (Waterloo), and Scott (Lisa) Bollig (Beaver Dam); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters-in-law: Pauline Feuling, Sharon Long, and Diane Zweifel. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Douglas; her parents Francis and Ottillia Feuling; brothers Martin, Gary and Gale Feuling; sister, Rosemary Bedner; sisters-in-law, Mary Feuling, Connie Feuling; brothers-in law: Edward Bedner, Keith Long and Roger Zweifel; parents-in-law, LaVerne and Lucille Bollig; and grandson, Zachary Lins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Martha’s family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital, Commonheart Hospice, and a huge thank you to the staff at The Highland House Assisted Living in Waterloo, WI, for their care, compassion, love and friendship. You have gone above and beyond and Mom loved you all.

Memorials may be made out to The Highland House

To view Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/shjmp/live_videos.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com