MADISON - Geraldine “Gerry” Martens, 92, passed away on Dec 3, 2019. She was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., to Clarence and Mary Lillian (Gremore) Steiner on March 18, 1927. She graduated salutatorian from Richland Center High School in 1944, and from UW Oshkosh in 1977.
She and her husband owned and operated Martens Manufacturing from 1958-1974, making and designing wood products and managing over 80 employees (now owned by Foley Co.). In 1974 she went to college, graduating with an accounting degree in just 2.5 years at the age of 49. In 1977, she then moved to Madison and worked for UW as an auditor but spent most of her time at UW Physical Plant accounting until her retirement in 1998. She had many artistic talents that are shown through her many stitchery projects and could create anything that could be imagined. She was an active member of the Embroiders Guild of America and the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ since 1985, where many of her projects are displayed.
She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Martens, brothers Clarence and Gordon Steiner, and sister, Arlene (Wayne) Jarvis, and her parents. She is survived by her five children, Pamela Goplen of Richland Center, Christine (Frank) Carroll of Henderson, Nev., David Goplen of Madison, Gina (Wally) McManaway of Whitewater, and Stacey Martens of Madison; her stepdaughter, Bernadine (Rick) Watson of Kohler; six grandchildren, Scott Schultz, Jesse Goplen, Jonathan Watson, Haley Burns, Erin and Thomas McManaway; three great grandchildren, and siblings Jean Goplen of Denver, and Richard (Shirley) Steiner of Richland Center.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ 110 N. Gammon Rd Madison, WI 53705. A light lunch will follow.
A special thank you to Pastor Daniel and Christa Kowert and the wonderful congregation of LCLC for all your help and support. Memorials may be given to the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ (listed above).