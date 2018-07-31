JANESVILLE—Gregory “Greg” Martell, age 36, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Greg was born on June 3, 1982, in Grand Forks, N.D., to Albert “Al” Martell and Shirley (Syvrud) Martell.
Greg lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; he enjoyed doing auto bodywork on older cars, and often helped family and friends by performing mechanic work on their vehicles to get them running again. Greg always extended a hand to help anyone in need whenever he could. In his spare time, Greg was devoted to the family’s German Shepherds
and enjoyed spending a day on the lake fishing.
Greg is survived by his mother, Shirley; his sister, Annalisa (Lamar); and nephew, Devontae Martell of Janesville, Wis. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, “Oma” Mathilda Syvrud of Madison; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Greg touched are welcome to join us at his grandma, Mathilda’s residence, SHERMAN GLEN COMMUNITY ROOM, 1110 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wis., to celebrate Greg’s life on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
We love you Greg, and will always carry your memory in our hearts.