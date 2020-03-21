Marshall, Mary Joanne "Jo"

VERONA - Jo passed away into God's loving arms on March 16, 2020. She was born May 13, 1951, to Mary Catherine Burns in Dodgeville, Wis. Having lived with her grandparents during her nurturing years, Jo graduated from New Glarus High School in 1969. She worked for the State of Wis., DA, and retired early due to declining health from Associated Bank Corp. Jo loved reading, living in the CA Mountains, antiquing, trailing with her husband, Paul, and preparing meals for her family, especially at Christmas and St. Patrick's Day. She loved spending time at both coasts, especially Maine with her husband Paul, and attending all her children and grandchildren's sports activities. Her whole life revolved around them.
Jo is survived by her husband and best friend, Paul, her two sons, she loved with her whole being, Tony (Tracy) and Ryan (ViAnn) Lampman, her grandchildren, she smiled at, laughed with and lived for, Jacob Groothousen, Faith, Michael, and Sophie Joanne Lampman. She is further survived by a brother, Richard Torkelson; a sister, Debra (Larry) Allen; Special nieces, Wendy Marshall and Amber Huemmer; along with special family friend, Jon Hack; and other family and many dear friends. She would often say "God blessed her with the Best".
Preceeding Jo in death was her Mother, Mary; her grandparents, Thomas and Katie Burns; her mother and father-In-law, Lyman and Lucile Marshall; and her brother and sister-in-law, David and Winnie Marshall.
Per Jo's request, there will be no public viewing. A private prayer service will be held for immediate family. Jo's cremations will be buried with her husband. The family would like to give a special thank you to Pastor Jim, at Barneveld Lutheran Church, for his compassion and caring over the last several months. If you would like to give a memorial, Jo asks that you give it in her name to either the Barneveld Lutheran Church, in Barneveld, Wis. or to joyfullheartfoundation.org, which educates, heals, and empowers children that have been sexually assaulted and abused.
"Be still and know that I am God."
Psalm 46:10