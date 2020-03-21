Marshall, Mary Joanne "Jo"

Per Jo's request, there will be no public viewing. A private prayer service will be held for immediate family. Jo's cremations will be buried with her husband. The family would like to give a special thank you to Pastor Jim, at Barneveld Lutheran Church, for his compassion and caring over the last several months. If you would like to give a memorial, Jo asks that you give it in her name to either the Barneveld Lutheran Church, in Barneveld, Wis. or to joyfullheartfoundation.org, which educates, heals, and empowers children that have been sexually assaulted and abused.