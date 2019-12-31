Marshall, Jean S.

RICHLAND CENTER - Jean S. Marshall (nee SaLoutos), age 91, of Richland Center, Wis. died on Dec. 29, 2019, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on April 15, 1928, in Richland Center, the daughter of Louis and Evelyn SaLoutos. She married Avery E. Marshall on June 5, 1949. For many years, Jean worked beside her parents at their restaurant, Louie’s Grill, in downtown Richland Center. She was also a longtime member of Peace United Methodist Church. Jean was a dedicated and caring daughter, spouse, aunt, homemaker and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all.

Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen (Harry) SaLoutos; several nieces and nephews, including Kathy (Gary) Curtis, David SaLoutos, Steven (Cecilia) SaLoutos, Diane (Chris) Olson, Margo (Mark) Collins, Connie (Hannes) Furlan, Carrie SaLoutos; and special friends and her guardian angel, Claudia and Dr. Jerry Berres and their children, Nicholas Berres and Katy Berres. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Harry SaLoutos, Charles SaLoutos, and George SaLoutos; and sisters-in-law, Ireta SaLoutos and Yvonne SaLoutos.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Father Carson Culver and Father Mike Tess will officiate. Burial will be in the Richland Center Cemetery. Friends may call at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. The family requests no flowers and that memorials be made to Peace United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.

