RICHLAND CENTER - Hazel Jean Marshall, 96, of Richland Center, died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on August 25, 1923 the daughter of Earl S. and Olive M. (Staum) Annear.
On Sept. 14, 1947, Hazel married Charles R. (Ray) Marshall at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Richland Center, now known as Peace United Methodist Church. They built their home in Richland Center in 1953, and she lived there until age 92 when she moved to SWH. Hazel was a 1941 graduate of RCHS. Following graduation, she worked in a US Army purchasing office in Madison during World War II. She studied to be a medical lab technician after the war and then worked at the Edwards Clinic in Richland Center until 1963. She returned to work at the Richland Hospital in 1972, as a medical records technician and retired in 1992.
Hazel was a lifelong member of Peace UMC and was a member of the choir for over 77 years. Hazel loved to fish on vacations in northern Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Canada. She was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and enjoyed playing euchre with the same card club for over 60 years and at SWH every week. Hazel organized all the RCHS Class of 1941, reunions including the last one in 2015, after she moved to SWH. Hazel was a wonderful cook and was especially good at preparing dishes with all the nuts, berries, mushrooms, and fish and wild game Ray brought home. She also liked to visit with family and friends.
Hazel is survived by her son, Joel (Heidi Gardner) Marshall of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; two granddaughters, Rachel and Jenna Marshall; nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and neighbors.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray in 2011; siblings, Lola Annear, Gerald (Catherine) Annear, Irma (Jess) Scholl, and Myra (George) Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel and again on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The family suggests memorials be directed to Peace United Methodist Church, Schmitt Woodland Hills, or to a charity of choice in memory of Hazel. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com
