STOUGHTON—Marshall F. Onellion, age 72, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be from 4:00—7:00 PM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Cress STOUGHTON. Visitation will continue from 9:30—11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Road B, Stoughton, WI, 53589, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM.