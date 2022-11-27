 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marshall F. Onellion

STOUGHTON—Marshall F. Onellion, age 72, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be from 4:00—7:00 PM on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Cress STOUGHTON. Visitation will continue from 9:30—11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Road B, Stoughton, WI, 53589, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM.

Please share your memories of Marshall on his tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

