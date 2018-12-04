PHOENIX, Ariz.—Jonathan William Marsh departed this world unexpectedly on Nov. 26, 2018, at the age of 22 years. He was the loving son of Jonathon and Kathleen (nee Zortz) Marsh; dear brother of Renee (Mark) Neary of Butte, Mont., April (Ryan) Egan of Butte, Mont., Lindsay (Stephan) Lewis, and Diana Brost; uncle of David Lewis, William Egan, Cassie, Sadie and Dylan Dallaserra, and Kelliann Neary; and nephew of Pam Mandl of kallispel, Mont., Patti (Matt) Landreth of Spokane, Wash., and Judith (Ben) Witt. Private services were held, with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Jonathan was born in Waukesha, Wis., and raised in Mount Horeb, Wis. by his two loving parents. Jon was a gifted swimmer who rose to national ranking at a very young age. The highlight of his swim career was his U.S. number one ranking in the 200 fly for 14 year old boys. His time of 2:04.11 ranks in the top 10 best times in history. He also placed in the top 10 of all 14 year old boys in nine other events. Jon earned a swim scholarship to Arizona State University, and retired from the sport to focus on his studies.
Jon was a senior at the prestigious A.S.U. Walter Cronkite School of Journalism when he passed. The lucky people who knew Jon experienced his loving heart, keen wit and sense of humor, intelligence and charm. Underneath a stoic exterior, Jon was sensitive, kind and deeply loving. He will be dearly missed. Memorials to NAMI—National Alliance on Mental Illness—are appreciated. Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, West Allis, Wis., is serving the family.”(414) 546-4342